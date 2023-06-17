Farmers stage protest, demand pending relief of Rs 24 crore

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 16

Demanding the release of pending compensation of Rs 24 crore for damage caused to their crops last year and this year due to untimely rain, a number of farmers staged a protest here today.

They alleged that an amount of about Rs 24 crore had been released by the state authorities for the damage caused to wheat and mustard crops last year. However, it lapsed as the sum was not utilised within the last financial year.

The farmers took out a protest march under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha and reached the local Mini Secretariat.

The police personnel deployed there tried to stop the farmers by closing the gates, but they continued to raise slogans and insisted on meeting the Deputy Commissioner.

Eventually, the Deputy Commissioner met the farmers and assured them of providing the pending compensation within 10 days.