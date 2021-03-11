Farmers start dharna to seek relief

Hisar, May 12
Farmers of Balsamand sub-tehsil villages started an indefinite dharna at the tehsil office in Balsamand, demanding compensation for damage to the kharif crops in 2020 and 2021.
The farmers gheraoed the sub-tehsil office while vowing that they will not leave the venue until their demands of the release of the pending compensation for 2020 and revision of the special girdawari report about cotton crop damage in 2021 are fulfilled.
They said there was about Rs 200 crore compensation amount for cotton and other kharif crop failure in 2020. But after certain objections were raised, the compensation was held back.
