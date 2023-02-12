Farmers struggle to recover cost of production: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 11

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said farmers were not getting remunerative prices for their produce in grain markets and that the state government had failed to provide any relief to them.

“The government had promised to double the income of farmers by 2022, but instead of doubling, it has increased the input cost by increasing tax on diesel, fertilisers and medicines used in farming. It has left the farmers struggling even to recover their cost of production”, said Hooda.

The former CM, who met potato growers at the Pipli grain market, said, “I met farmers, commission agents and labourers who shared and explained issues they were facing. The potato farmers are getting 50 paisa to Rs 1.25 per kg, while the cost of production is Rs 7 to 8 per kg. The government claims that it compensates the farmers through the Bhavantar Bharpai scheme, but actually it is a mere eyewash.”

“During the Congress regime, when potato prices were decreasing, the government exported potato that pushed up the prices. The government should compensate the farmers for their losses. Even the increase in the state advised price for sugarcane was insufficient. The Congress will raise the farmers’ issues in the upcoming Assembly session”, he added.

He was accompanied by Ladwa MLA Mewa Singh, Ashok Arora and several other Congress leaders.

Slamming the BJP government, Hooda said, “Inflation, unemployment, corruption and crime were on the rise in the state and the government has failed on every front. All sections of society are unhappy because of the wrong policies of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. Instead of opening new schools, the government is finding different ways to close the existing schools.”

To a query, he answered, “The Congress has extended its support to sarpanches. Through e-tendering, the government is trying to take away the rights and curb the power of the elected representatives. The government should hand over the responsibility of the development of villages to the elected representatives.”