Farmers suspend Kisan Bhawan president amid allegations of secret trust registration

Members of various farmers’ associations on Sunday held an emergency ‘Mahapanchayat’ at Kisan Bhawan and suspended the president with immediate effect, alleging that he was involved in secretly registering a trust to bring Kisan Bhawan under private control. The farmers also constituted a seven-member disciplinary committee and sought a reply from the president and others by July 14.

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On the other hand, the president refuted all allegations, calling them a conspiracy against him.

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Senior farmer Ujala Singh Beniwal of Kavi village presided over the mahapanchayat, where farmers expressed anger over the alleged secret registration of the trust. The gathering unanimously decided to suspend Dilbag Binjhol, the present president of Kisan Bhawan, until July 14.

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The farmers said that some individuals were attempting to bring Kisan Bhawan — built through years of collective effort and regarded by the farming community as a centre of heritage and faith — under private control.

They further alleged that Kisan Bhawan was re-registered secretly, without the written approval of the general body meeting or consultation with farmers. They termed it a betrayal of the district’s farming community.

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Farmers also alleged that president Dilbag Binjhol and some other INLD leaders in the district were involved in a conspiracy to take control of Kisan Bhawan.

They added that Dilbag Binjhol and others had been invited to the mahapanchayat to present their side but did not appear.

The farmers unanimously passed a resolution suspending president Dilbag Binjhol and gave him a deadline of July 14 to prove his innocence or present his defence.

A seven-member disciplinary committee was also constituted to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter and recommend disciplinary action.

The committee includes Ujala Singh Beniwal, former presidents Suresh Dahiya, Chuhar Singh Rawal, Soorajbhan Rawal, Devi Singh Mahawati, Rajbeer Malik Seenk and Azaad Bairagi. All concerned parties, including president Dilbag Binjhol, have been asked to appear before the committee and present their case.

Farmers also stated that Kisan Bhawan is not the private property of any individual, political party, or organisation, but belongs to the entire farming community of the district.

They further warned that if Dilbag Binjhol and his associates failed to provide a satisfactory reply by July 14, a larger ‘mahapanchayat’ of farmers would be called on July 15 at Kisan Bhawan, where strict decisions would be taken.

On the other hand, Dilbag Binjhol refuted all allegations, stating that only 42 people were present at the mahapanchayat. He said they had no authority to suspend an elected president.

“I have no invitation or information regarding the meeting at Kisan Bhawan on Sunday,” he said. “It is only a conspiracy against me in which some former presidents along with some 2-3 people are involved,” he alleged.

He further stated that it was not registered as a personal trust but as a public trust ‘BKU Kisan Trust’, with all terms and conditions in place and elections held every two years.

He added that after registration of the trust, an audit is mandatory and would be conducted annually, which would prevent misuse of funds.

He also said he would soon call a meeting of farmers in the district and present all details before them.