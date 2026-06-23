Farmers take out march in Yamunanagar to protest proposed trade deal with US

The BKU (C) took out a march here on Tuesday to protest the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement. Protesting farmers warned the government that if any agreement was reached ignoring their interests, they would launch a nationwide protest.

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The farmers later marched to the Mini Secretariat at Jagadhri and raised slogans against the government.

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Farmer leaders said the trade deal would directly impact Indian farmers as agricultural products and food items from the US could enter India at low prices, which would impact the domestic market.

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Sanju Gundiana, BKU (C) district president, said, “The US practices large-scale commercial farming, while Indian farmers cultivate small holdings to support their families. Therefore, our farmers will not be able to compete with American farmers.”

He said protests were being held at the district and block levels across the country. “On June 25, a meeting of farmers and labour organisations from across the country will be held at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh, where a decision will be taken regarding a big movement. If necessary, we will gherao Parliament,” he warned.