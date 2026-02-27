Farmers take out protest march against trade deal between India and US, burn effigies of Modi and Trump

Scores of farmers under the banner of BKU (Charuni) on Friday protested in Karnal and Kaithal against the trade deal between India and the US. They took out protest marches in both the cities and burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump.

Farmer leaders, while addressing the gathering, described the India-US trade deal as a direct attack on farmers and agricultural labourers. They claimed that statements from the US authorities indicate that India may allow American agricultural products to enter the domestic market at zero custom duty, which, according to them, would severely impact Indian farmers’ livelihoods. They raised slogans against the deal and demanded the government to abolish it for the larger interest of the farmers.

Ajay Rana, district president of Karnal BKU, and Manjeet Chaugama, block Indri president along with other senior farmer leaders led the district-level protest in Karnal, while district president Gurnam Faral, youth BKU state president Vikram Kasana, state vice president Mahavir Chahal, and other senior farmer leaders led the protest in Kaithal.

Rana said that BKU (Charuni) has been protesting against the India-US trade deal by burning effigies of Donald Trump and Narendra Modi. He said that tractor marches will be held at tehsil level across the region on March 10 to intensify the opposition to the trade deal.

Manjeet Chaugama said that this deal was against the farming community of the country. “We demand the government to cancel it,” he added.

Vikram Kasana alleged that during the paddy procurement season in Haryana, a scam worth thousands of crores had taken place. He claimed that despite protests across the state, attempts were being made to suppress the issue. He demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam.

He said that on March 23, the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, a Kisan–Mazdoor Jan Kranti Rally will be held at the grain market in Pipli, Kurukshetra.

The leaders also referred to the earlier repeal of the three farm laws and alleged that the new trade deal is another attempt to weaken Indian agriculture by favouring foreign and corporate interests. Gurnam Farl said that the BKU has long been raising issues concerning farmers, labourers and the public through peaceful and democratic means. They said the organisation will continue to oppose policies they describe as anti-farmer.

Chamkaur Singh Cheeka demanded the implementation of a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops, claiming that farmers suffer massive financial losses annually due to procurement below MSP rates. He also called for complete loan waivers for farmers, alleging disparity in loan relief between industrialists and small farmers.