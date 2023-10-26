Karnal: Farmers taught stubble management to earn profit

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 25

A one-day national dialogue on stubble management for circular economy was held at the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI) in the city on Wednesday. Farmers and other stakeholders were made aware about stubble management and how to earn profit from it and save soil health by scientists and agricultural experts across the region.

The programme was organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) along with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, in which approximately 500 farmers of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Western UP were present.

Dr SK Chaudhary, Deputy Director-General (DDG), Natural Resource Management (NRM), Delhi, was the chief guest and exhorted the farmers to come forward to save nature and earn profit by managing crop residue.

