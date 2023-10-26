Karnal: Farmers taught stubble management to earn profit

Karnal, October 25
A one-day national dialogue on stubble management for circular economy was held at the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI) in the city on Wednesday. Farmers and other stakeholders were made aware about stubble management and how to earn profit from it and save soil health by scientists and agricultural experts across the region.
The programme was organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) along with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, in which approximately 500 farmers of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Western UP were present.
Dr SK Chaudhary, Deputy Director-General (DDG), Natural Resource Management (NRM), Delhi, was the chief guest and exhorted the farmers to come forward to save nature and earn profit by managing crop residue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...