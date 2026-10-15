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Home / Haryana / Farmers threaten to block Ambala-Hisar road over paddy procurement restrictions

Farmers threaten to block Ambala-Hisar road over paddy procurement restrictions

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:50 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Farmers stage a dharna at Ambala City Grain Market on Wednesday.
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The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) has threatened to block the Ambala-Hisar Road on October 17 if the issues related to the cap on paddy procurement are not resolved.

Unhappy with the restrictions on paddy procurement, farmers staged a dharna outside the Market Committee offices in Ambala and raised slogans against the state government.

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The farmers raised concerns over the procurement limit of 26.26 quintals per acre, saying they were facing difficulties in selling their entire produce. They demanded that the entire paddy crop harvested from their fields be procured so that they would not have to look elsewhere to sell their produce.

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Addressing the farmers at the Ambala City Grain Market, BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) president Amarjeet Singh Mohri said, “The government has set a limit of 26.26 quintals per acre for procurement in Ambala, while farmers have been reporting a yield of over 30 quintals per acre. We have repeatedly requested the government to remove the limit and ensure the procurement of the entire produce at the MSP, but no action has been taken so far.”

“Recently, state Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, while visiting the grain markets in Ambala, had stated that the entire produce would be procured and that farmers reporting higher yields could submit requests to the market committee secretaries. After verification, the additional produce would be procured. However, the secretaries claim they have received no such instructions. No new gate passes are being issued. In such a situation, farmers have no other choice but to launch a protest,” he added.

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The farmer leader said memorandums had been submitted to the government highlighting the issues faced by farmers. The unions had been assured that all the issues would be resolved, but farmers continued to face difficulties at the grain markets.

“The government had assured a smooth paddy procurement season, but farmers are being forced to stage protests repeatedly. It has been decided that the Ambala-Hisar Road outside the grain market in Ambala City will be blocked on October 17 if the paddy procurement limit is not removed within two days,” Mohri said.

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