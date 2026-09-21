Farmers to block NH-44 in Shahabad on Sept 22 if paddy purchase doesn’t start

Demanding procurement of paddy without delay, farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Charuni threatened to block National Highway-44 from Tuesday in Shahabad. This was announced during a meeting of farmers at the Pundri grain market. The meeting was chaired by BKU (Charuni) district president Gurnam Pharal, youth state president Vikram Kasana and block president Randhir Barsana.

During the meeting, farmers expressed anger over the non-commencement of paddy procurement and said that paddy was arriving at grain markets, but the government hadn’t started procurement, resulting in loss to farmers.

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After the meeting, a delegation submitted a memorandum to the market committee secretary Pundri, Gulab Singh Nain, for Deputy Commissioner Kaithal, seeking immediate action to ensure that the mandis are adequately prepared for the paddy procurement season.

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Kasana said paddy has already started arriving at the grain markets and demanded that procurement be commenced without delay so that farmers do not have to wait for long periods to sell their ready crop.

“The BKU will hold a state-level protest in Shahabad on Tuesday. Our national president Gurnam Singh Charuni will lead the protest to press farmers’ demand for paddy procurement without any delay,” said Kasana, adding that farmers would block the highway in support of their demand.

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He, along with other leaders, also called for CCTV surveillance at all entry and exit points and other important locations in the grain markets.