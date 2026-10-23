DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Farmers to gather in Gorakhpur today to mark leader’s death anniversary

Farmers to gather in Gorakhpur today to mark leader’s death anniversary

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:56 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Farmers, social activists and labour leaders will gather in Gorakhpur village on Friday to mark the seventh death anniversary of farmer leader and social reformer Krishan Swarup Gorakhpuria. The event will also focus on issues faced by the farmers and labourers and the need to continue his struggle for social equality.

His son, Mintu Ram, said the gathering would remember Gorakhpuria’s campaigns against caste discrimination, female foeticide, honour killings and superstition, along with his efforts to promote education and social justice.

Advertisement

Born in Gorakhpur, Gorakhpuria was influenced by Arya Samaj reformer Madu Ram Arya. In 1977, he opposed the social boycott of Valmiki families in his village and allowed them to graze cattle on his land. The following year, he was elected sarpanch with support from both communities.

Advertisement

Farmer activist Comrade Balbir Singh said Gorakhpuria faced arrests for supporting teachers’ and mill workers’ movements. He also went underground for 18 months after the Emergency was imposed in 1975.

Gorakhpuria promoted sports alongside social reform. In 1978, he started a village sports fair with an expenditure of Rs 240. Former sarpanch Jagga Jailedar said the tradition had continued for 48 years, with around Rs 13 lakh spent on the event in 2018.

Advertisement

Gorakhpuria also authored Pehli Jung-e-Azadi and Rao Tula Ram, highlighting Haryana’s role in the 1857 revolt.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts