Farmers to gather in Gorakhpur today to mark leader’s death anniversary

Farmers, social activists and labour leaders will gather in Gorakhpur village on Friday to mark the seventh death anniversary of farmer leader and social reformer Krishan Swarup Gorakhpuria. The event will also focus on issues faced by the farmers and labourers and the need to continue his struggle for social equality.

His son, Mintu Ram, said the gathering would remember Gorakhpuria’s campaigns against caste discrimination, female foeticide, honour killings and superstition, along with his efforts to promote education and social justice.

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Born in Gorakhpur, Gorakhpuria was influenced by Arya Samaj reformer Madu Ram Arya. In 1977, he opposed the social boycott of Valmiki families in his village and allowed them to graze cattle on his land. The following year, he was elected sarpanch with support from both communities.

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Farmer activist Comrade Balbir Singh said Gorakhpuria faced arrests for supporting teachers’ and mill workers’ movements. He also went underground for 18 months after the Emergency was imposed in 1975.

Gorakhpuria promoted sports alongside social reform. In 1978, he started a village sports fair with an expenditure of Rs 240. Former sarpanch Jagga Jailedar said the tradition had continued for 48 years, with around Rs 13 lakh spent on the event in 2018.

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Gorakhpuria also authored Pehli Jung-e-Azadi and Rao Tula Ram, highlighting Haryana’s role in the 1857 revolt.