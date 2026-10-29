Farmers to get Rs 11,000 per acre aid for hailstorm-hit paddy crop

In a relief initiative for farmers whose paddy crop was damaged by recent hailstorms, Rajwinder Singh Chahal, working state president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kheti Bachao), has announced financial assistance of Rs 11,000 per acre. The aid will be provided to affected farmers who sell their produce through Chahal at the Ratia grain market. He has also offered relief on outstanding interest dues of farmers.

A commission agent by profession, Chahal said farmers had suffered heavy losses due to the natural calamity. He stressed that supporting them should not be the government’s responsibility alone and urged traders and other sections of society to contribute according to their capacity.

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He appealed to commission agents and traders to extend support not only to landowners but also to tenant farmers cultivating leased land. Such farmers bear significant expenses, including land rent, seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other input costs, making them especially vulnerable to crop losses.

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Chahal said a public outreach campaign would be launched to encourage more people to join the initiative and support affected farmers.

He also urged the state government to conduct an assessment of the damage caused by the hailstorms and provide compensation to affected farmers without delay.