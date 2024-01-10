Farmers to get electricity during day for tubewells

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said considering the increasing cold and frost conditions in the state, the government had changed the electricity supply schedule for tubewells so that it would provide relief to farmers, who irrigated their fields at night.

He said the Energy Department had created two groups for a total of 19 circles. Out of these, seven circles, namely Karnal, Kaithal, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Sonipat, and Jind, would receive electricity from 5 am to 1 pm. In all other circles, electricity would be available from 10 am to 6 pm.

Khattar said the schedule for electricity supply would be in effect until January 31.

