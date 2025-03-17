DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Farmers to get major benefits in Budget: Agri Minister

Farmers to get major benefits in Budget: Agri Minister

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana claimed that the upcoming Budget would be farmer-friendly. “Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will present the state’s Budget on Monday, which will bring significant relief and benefits to farmers,” said Rana in...
article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana being felicitated in Karnal on Sunday.
Advertisement

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana claimed that the upcoming Budget would be farmer-friendly.

“Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will present the state’s Budget on Monday, which will bring significant relief and benefits to farmers,” said Rana in response to a question asked by mediapersons on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Prabhu Milan Dham’, organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya. He was attending the programme as chief guest.

On being asked about the damage to farmers’ crops due to hailstorm and rain, the Agriculture Minister said that the government would provide compensation to affected farmers. “I appeal to farmers to register their loss on the portal and the government would assist them,” said Rana.

Advertisement

The minister also emphasised on the fisheries sector, saying several projects would be undertaken in the Andaman and Nicobar islands to strengthen the country’s economy.

Earlier, while addressing the gathering during the programme, Rana said, “India is the most spiritual country in the world. It is a land of saints and sages, who have guided people on the path of righteous living.”

Advertisement

Expressing joy at being part of the spiritual gathering, Rana said, “Today is a day of happiness. Being associated with such values and traditions makes life truly meaningful. To establish India as a Vishwa Guru (world leader), we must uphold these values.”

He also gave reference to Lord Krishna’s teachings, urging people to rise above attachment and hatred and work selflessly for the greater good. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively working towards making India a global leader.

Rana highlighted the importance of a strong economy for national progress, saying achieving the goal of elevating India’s economy from the fifth to the third position requires peace, which can only be attained through spirituality. He called for collective efforts from the public to contribute to the nation’s development.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper