Farmers to get major benefits in Budget: Agri Minister

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana claimed that the upcoming Budget would be farmer-friendly.

“Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will present the state’s Budget on Monday, which will bring significant relief and benefits to farmers,” said Rana in response to a question asked by mediapersons on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Prabhu Milan Dham’, organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya. He was attending the programme as chief guest.

On being asked about the damage to farmers’ crops due to hailstorm and rain, the Agriculture Minister said that the government would provide compensation to affected farmers. “I appeal to farmers to register their loss on the portal and the government would assist them,” said Rana.

Advertisement

The minister also emphasised on the fisheries sector, saying several projects would be undertaken in the Andaman and Nicobar islands to strengthen the country’s economy.

Earlier, while addressing the gathering during the programme, Rana said, “India is the most spiritual country in the world. It is a land of saints and sages, who have guided people on the path of righteous living.”

Advertisement

Expressing joy at being part of the spiritual gathering, Rana said, “Today is a day of happiness. Being associated with such values and traditions makes life truly meaningful. To establish India as a Vishwa Guru (world leader), we must uphold these values.”

He also gave reference to Lord Krishna’s teachings, urging people to rise above attachment and hatred and work selflessly for the greater good. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively working towards making India a global leader.

Rana highlighted the importance of a strong economy for national progress, saying achieving the goal of elevating India’s economy from the fifth to the third position requires peace, which can only be attained through spirituality. He called for collective efforts from the public to contribute to the nation’s development.