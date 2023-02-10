Farmers to hold mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 20, says SKM

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 9

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farmer organisations, has decided to hold a mahapanchayat in front of Parliament in Delhi on March 20 to reiterate its long pending demands, including a legal guarantee for the MSP of all crops and farm loan waiver, and mark protest against the alleged anti-farmer Budget.

The SKM leaders today held a meeting at Jat Dharmashala in Kurukshetra to decide the future course of action.

The other demands include pension for farmers and agricultural workers, a pro-farmer policy for insurance claims of the damaged crops, and withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022.

The farmer leaders termed the Union Budget as anti-farmer and anti-agriculture due to drastic cuts in all allocations pertaining to farmers, and rural development.

SKM leader Yudhvir Singh said: “The farmers from across the country will reach Delhi on March 20 and revive the farm agitation as the government has failed to fulfil its promises. We will gather there and decide the future course of action. There are several states where cases registered against farmers are yet to be withdrawn and compensation to the kin of farmers who lost their lives during the farm agitation are yet to be given.”

To a query, Yudhvir Singh said: “Elections are due next year and it is an open secret that the government do come under pressure near elections and accept demands, the government and we are also very well aware of this fact. If the government continues to show its adamant behaviour the farmers will be forced to restart the farm agitation. We will appeal to all farm unions to come forward and reach Delhi.”

The farm leaders finalised the nine-point guidelines of the SKM, which includes the provision of setting up a 31-member National Coordination Committee for the operation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and rules and regulations for affiliation of various constituents with the platform and its structural composition in order to consolidate and expand the umbrella organisation.

Demand legal guarantee for MSP