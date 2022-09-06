Farmers to hold shirtless protests on September 28

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 5

Accusing the state government of turning a blind eye to their concerns on Shamlat Deh and Jumla Mustarka Malkan land, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has decided to hold shirtless protests across the state on the occasion of birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 28.

The decision was taken during the union’s state body meeting at Jat Dharmashala in Kurukshetra today. The farmers have threatened to intensify the protests if their demand for an amendment to the Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act was not met.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The government is attempting to snatch thousands of acres of cultivable land from farmers by changing the mutation and then give it to corporate houses. We have been struggling for over two months to save the land. Memorandums were submitted for the Chief Minister and even panchayats were held in front of the residences of Haryana ministers, but there is no positive response. It has been decided that the farmers will hold shirtless protests at district level across the state and burn copies of the orders of the Supreme Court judgment regarding the land and the Haryana Government’s orders.”

The farmer leader said the union has decided to intensify the protest and hold another meeting after the September 28 protest to decide the future course of action.

