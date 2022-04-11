Farmers to launch stir over ‘inadequate’ power

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 10

“Inadequate” power supply to agricultural fields has irked farmers and the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has now threatened to open a front against the state government if adequate power supply is not ensured at the earliest.

Rakesh Bains, spokesman, BKU (Charuni), said, “Inadequate and irregular power supply for agricultural fields has become a matter of concern for farmers. Against the power supply of around eight hours, farmers are hardly getting supply for two hours.”

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said, “The government must ensure at least six hours of power supply to fields. Otherwise, the farmers will launch an agitation.” —