Farmers to launch stir over ‘inadequate’ power

Ambala, April 10
“Inadequate” power supply to agricultural fields has irked farmers and the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has now threatened to open a front against the state government if adequate power supply is not ensured at the earliest.
Rakesh Bains, spokesman, BKU (Charuni), said, “Inadequate and irregular power supply for agricultural fields has become a matter of concern for farmers. Against the power supply of around eight hours, farmers are hardly getting supply for two hours.”
BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said, “The government must ensure at least six hours of power supply to fields. Otherwise, the farmers will launch an agitation.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign
More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...
Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today
Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy
Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh
Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe
Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman
Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...