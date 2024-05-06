Farmers to seek views of all parties on their demands

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, May 5
Members of the Ramayan Toll Plaza Committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have decided to ask leaders of all political parties about their stand on farmers’ demands.
They said their protest against the BJP leaders and workers will continue during the Lok Sabha elections.
Vikas Sisar, a farmer leader, said they would also question the leaders and candidates of other political parties during their campaign.
He said, “The SKM remains firm on its stand to oppose the BJP, which has been responsible for the plight of the farmers across the country.”
On Sunday, representatives of a number of villages attended a meeting to discuss the issues of the farmers.
During the meeting, members of the Toll Plaza Committee took up the issue of allowing the free movement of SKM leaders at toll plazas. They also met the manager of Ramayan Toll Plaza in this regard.
He said, “It was decided that the toll tax will not be levied on vehicles carrying the flag of farmer organisations at all toll plazas in north India. The toll tax will also be waived on showing the ID card of the farmer organisation.”
Farmer leader Shamsher Singh Ladwa said farmer leaders or members of farmer organisations will not be charged toll tax at any toll plaza in Haryana and entire northern India. Their vehicles will cross the toll plaza without paying anything.
“For this, the flag of a farmer organisation should be displayed on the vehicle of the farmer and its official. Besides, the person seeking toll waiver should have the card of a farmer organisation,” he said.
