Farmers to take out tractor rally on Republic Day

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 6

To register their protest against unresolved demands, including guarantee of purchasing agricultural produce at the MSP, withdrawal of electricity bills and debt relief for farm labourers, farmers will take out a tractor parade in the district headquarters on January 26.

AIKS state vice-president Inderjit Singh said: “A national convention of the SKM will be held in Punjab on January 16. A public awareness campaign will be run in villages from January 10 to January 20 and on January 26, farmers will take out a tractor parade in the district.”

