Farmers union protest against India US trade deal

Farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) today held demonstrations in Ambala and Kurukshetra to mark resentment over the India US trade deal. They took out processions and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

In Ambala, the farmers, led by BKU (Charuni) district president Malkit Singh, and spokesman Rajeev Sharma, gathered in Saha and held a demonstration.

Malkit Singh said “The trade deal will have a negative impact on the agriculture sector of the country and the farmers will not be able to compete. The US will dump its produce at cheaper rates to capture the Indian market, and Indian farmers will be left with no other option but to stop farming. Not only farmers, but labourers, small traders and other businessmen also face the wrong effects of the deal.”

Spokesman Rajeev Sharma said “The union will hold a tractor march on March 10 and run an awareness drive to motivate people to attend the Mahapanchayat on March 23 in Pipli. The farmers will take a strict decision if the demands are not accepted.”

Similarly, in Kurukshetra, the farmers gathered at the Keshav Park in Kurukshetra, held a demonstration and burnt the effigy.

Union’s district chief Krishan Kumar said that the union has been making efforts to unite public against the wrong decisions of the government. All the points of the trade deal should be made public and hold discussions with unions, give legal guarantee on MSP, loan waiver and provide free and quality education and health facilities to general public.

Senior leader Karam Singh Mathana said, “It seems there is no government left in the country as all the announcements regarding the country are being made by the US President. The instructions of Donald Trump are being followed.”