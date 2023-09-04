Farmers withdraw call for mahapanchayat on September 5

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 3

Farmer leaders who had given the call for “Kisan Insaf Mahapanchayat” on September 5, have withdrawn their call after the district administration accepted demands raised by farmer unions.

The farmers demanded government job for Ravinder Singh (29), a resident of Sarsini village in Mohali (Punjab), who lost his leg during the march to Chandigarh on August 22, his treatment expenses and the cancellation of cases registered against farmers during the march. They also asked for the pending payment of sugarcane from the Naraingarh sugarmills.

On Sunday, a meeting was held between the district administration and farmer leaders at the DC office in Ambala City. The farmers agreed to withdraw the call and end their token dharna at the Ambala City grain market after the administration agreed to their demands.

On behalf of the administration, SDM Ambala City Darshan Kumar and DSP Arshdeep Singh reached the grain market to convey the message to agitating farmers.

BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) president Amarjeet Singh Mohri said, “The administration has accepted all demands following which the mahapanchayat has been cancelled. We are thankful to the farmers of Haryana and Punjab who extended their support to the call.”

Ambala DC Dr Shaleen said, “A request was made to the government and as per the direction, a special case has been sent to the government for Ravinder’s job. Documents, including educational certificates, have been sent to the government for further action.”

