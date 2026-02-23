Farmers and agricultural workers from Sirsa district will travel to Kurukshetra for a three-day protest against what they describe as anti-farmer policies of the Central and state governments, organisers said on Sunday.

The mobilisation is being led under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Ekta following a call by the Haryana Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha.

On Sunday, members of the group carried out foot marches in several villages across Sirsa to urge the farmers and labourers to participate in large numbers in the protest, scheduled from February 23 to 25 near the Chief Minister’s residence in Kurukshetra. State president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh criticised the free-trade agreement announced by PM Narendra Modi with the United States, calling it a “death warrant” for the farmers and demanding that it be cancelled. The union also called for a complete waiver of loans for indebted farmers and farm workers, saying many had fallen into debt due to low crop prices and what they termed flawed government policies.

Among other demands, the group sought implementation of the Swaminathan Commission formula of C2+50 per cent to fix crop prices and a legal guarantee for procurement at the minimum support price (MSP). It also demanded the withdrawal of the proposed electricity law and the Seeds Bill.

The organisation urged the state government to ensure procurement of 23 crops at MSP as previously announced and take strict action against officials allegedly involved in irregularities in paddy procurement. The farmers also called for reforms to the PM’s crop insurance scheme to address shortcomings, timely supply of urea and DAP fertilisers and cleaning and desilting of rivers and canals. The group demanded that the enhanced limit of Rs 5 lakh under the Kisan Credit Card scheme, announced in the 2025-26 Budget, be formally notified.