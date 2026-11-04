Farmers, workers seek cancellation of SIR of electoral rolls in Rohtak

A delegation of farmers, workers, students, youth and women, led by All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS) national president Satyawan, submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday, raising a wide range of issues affecting different sections of society.

The memorandum was submitted in accordance with decisions taken at a state-level Kisan Mazdoor Chhatra Yuva Mahila Mahapanchayat held recently in Rohtak. The delegation demanded the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and restoration of names deleted from voter lists. It also called for putting the India-US trade agreement on hold.

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“Among the major demands were procurement of every grain of bajra and paddy, a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops at 1.5 times their production cost, withdrawal of the four labour codes and a minimum monthly wage of Rs 42,000. The memorandum also sought employee status for mid-day meal workers, ASHA workers and anganwadi workers and helpers, along with an increase in old-age pension to Rs 10,000 per month,” said Comrade Rajendra Singh, state president of All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC).

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He said the delegation demanded scrapping of the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, withdrawal of the HKRN and Agniveer recruitment schemes and regularisation of employees working under

these schemes.

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“Other demands included free bus passes for students, half-fare concessions for senior citizens in private buses, withdrawal of the National Education Policy 2020, improved workplace safety, better healthcare facilities, an end to privatisation of health services and increased budgetary allocations for education and healthcare. The memorandum also raised concerns over violence against women,” said Rajendra.

The delegation also expressed serious concern over repeated accidents involving electricity lines passing close to residential houses in Barsi Nagar, Rohtak. It demanded immediate removal of these lines and adequate compensation for people injured or killed in electrocution incidents.

The delegation included AIKKMS state president Anoop Singh Matanhel and secretary Jaikaran Mandothi, along with Pushpa Dalal, Harish and student leader Umesh Maurya.