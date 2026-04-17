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Home / Haryana / Farmhouse owner, woman ends life in Sonepat

Farmhouse owner, woman ends life in Sonepat

The exact reason behind the deaths remains unclear, and an investigation is currently underway, say Sonepat police; bodies were handed over to victims’ kin after postmortem examination

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 09:52 PM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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ACP Malkeet Singh, along with Sadar SHO Inspector Ashok Kumar and FSL team, reached the farmhouse to inquire into the matter.
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A farmhouse owner and a woman were found hanging in a room at a farmhouse on Rathdhana Road, Sonepat, on Friday.

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The deceased has been identified as Sumesh Swamy, 48, owner of Munmun Farm House, while the woman has been identified as Dilshan, 35, of Byanpur village.

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Dilshan’s husband, Monu, was also employed at the farmhouse, while she worked in catering services for marriage functions. She would regularly visit Munmun Farm House to provide catering during these events.

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The bodies were found on Friday morning in a guest room by Sumesh's son, Mohit, who went to check after his father did not answer his phone.

Following the information, ACP Malkeet Singh, along with SHO Sadar Inspector Ashok Kumar and the FSL team, reached the spot to inquire into the matter.

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Sadar SHO Ashok Kumar said that during the catering, the woman came in contact with Sumesh Swamy. The dead bodies of both were found in a room, and prima facie, the case seems to be a mass suicide.

It seemed that both had committed suicide together in the late night and hanged themselves with a pipe in the room, the SHO added.

A liquor bottle, a glass, and a water bottle were recovered from the scene. Police suspect that the man may have consumed alcohol before the incident. The exact reason behind the deaths remains unclear, and an investigation is currently underway, the SHO said.

The dead bodies of both the deceased have been handed over to the victims’ kin after postmortem examination, the SHO added.

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