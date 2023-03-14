‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 14

Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi and his three associates after his video went viral on social media platforms in which he, along with a friend, enacted a scene of Shahid Kapoor’s web series ‘Farzi’. An FIR has been registered against Kalsi and others at Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday, police said.

Police said YouTuber Kalsi living in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, and his three associates were arrested.

According to police, the YouTuber posted a reel on his Instagram account on March 2, in which he and a colleague recreated a scene from a recent Shahid Kapoor’s web series movie in the underpass of Golf Course road in his moving Baleno car. In the reel, Joravar tells his partner to start throwing the notes. After this, like the scene of the web series, his partner opens the boot of the moving car and starts blowing the notes which look fake.

Lakhs of people watched this video on Instagram and raised the question how this reel was shot on a road without permission. The car was driven in a dangerous way which could have caused of mishap. After this the Gurugram police swung into action. Following the complaint of ASI Mohammad Zahid, an FIR registered at Sushant Lok police station.

According to the complaint filed by the ASI, he saw a reel “Paise uda Feroz” uploaded by Joravar Singh Kalsi on Instagram. In the video it was clearly seen that two boys were driving the vehicle fast and carelessly on Golf Course road. One boy is seen blowing currency notes on the road by opening the boot of the vehicle.

“The vehicle number was also seen clearly. The driver who made the video by driving his vehicle at high speed and carelessly on the golf course road blew money from the vehicle after opening the boot not only negligently but also putting his life and the lives of the common people in danger,” the complainant added.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 283 (obstruction in public way) of IPC was registered. The police first nabbed the YouTuber and later also nabbed his three colleagues. Another man who was blowing the notes in the video identified has been identified as Delhi resident Gurpreet alias Lucky, police said.

It appeared to be a recreation ‘Farzi’ web series available on OTT platform. In the web series, actor Shahid Kapoor and his accomplice open the boot of their car and blow fake notes on the road to escape from the chasing police team.

ACP DLF Vikas Kaushik said YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi has been arrested.

Joravar Singh Kalsi (24) is a famous YouTuber and media influencer. He has 3.51 lakh subscribers on his YouTube and 342K followers on Instagram.