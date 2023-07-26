Fasal Bima scheme benefiting insurance firms, claims Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was a means to benefit insurance companies instead of farmers. The scheme, he said, was making farmers poor, while the companies were getting rich.

Reacting to a notice sent to the Centre by the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the scheme, Hooda said the facts revealed by the petitioners, who went to the court against this scheme, were shocking. Insurance companies in Haryana collected Rs 253 crore as premium, while only Rs 20 crore was given to the farmers as compensation. In the amount given to the companies, Rs 123.55 crore were deducted from the farmers’ account, while Rs 83.54 crore was paid by the state government and Rs 45.26 crore by the Centre.

“If we look at the given figures, the insurance companies gave only 8% of the amount as compensation to the farmers as compared to the amount received as premium. Even before this, it has been revealed through an RTI that this scheme is only benefiting the companies. Through this scheme, in the first five years itself, the insurance companies across the country earned a profit of Rs 40,000 crore, while the farmers across the country kept yearning for compensation. This is the reason why this scheme was discontinued in many states, even those ruled by the BJP,” he said.

Hooda said the insurance scheme was discussed in the national conventions of the Congress in Udaipur and Raipur. Hooda had presented a detailed description of the insurance scheme in his draft.

#Bhupinder Hooda