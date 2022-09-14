Fast-track Nuh court sentences man to 20-year RI for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 14

A fast-track court at Nuh has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 for raping a minor girl.

As per order, if convict fails to pay fine his imprisonment shall be increased for 8 more months.

According to the police, convict Tarif Hussain booked for rape in August 2019. The family of the victim told police that the accused lured their daughter to his home on the pretext of giving her radish. He forcibly raped her and threatened to kill if she spoke about it to anyone. The girl after sometime confided in the family who moved to police.

On Monday the fast track court of additional sessions judge Narender Pal sentenced the accused on the basis of evidence.

“The case was registered by the Nuh police without any delay. As a result efforts of Nuh police the accused was sentenced by court,” said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.