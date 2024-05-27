Fate of 22 Sonepat nominees sealed

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, May 26
The Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 62.7 per cent. Amid the scorching heat, voters stepped out of their houses to exercise their right to franchise.
The fate of 22 candidates, including BJP candidate Mohan Lal Badoli, Congress’ Satpal Brahamchari, INLD’s Anoop Singh Dahiya, and JJP’s Bhupender Malik, have been sealed in EVMs.
The impact of the heatwave was visible on the voting day on Saturday. Voters started reaching polling centres around 8 am. The polling percentage declined after noon. However, it picked up peace around 3 pm.
In the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, the highest voter turnout of 68.5 per cent was recorded in the Julana Assembly, while the Sonepat Assembly recorded the lowest turnout of 57.3 per cent.
The Baroda Assembly witnessed 60.9 per cent turnout, while Gannaur registered 63.5 per cent turnout. According to the data released by the Election Commission, Gohana recorded 63.3 per cent turnout, Jind 62.8 per cent, Kharkhoda 58.1 per cent, Rai 64.5 per cent and Safidon recorded 66.8 per cent voter turnout.
