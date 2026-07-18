Fatehabad constable’s daughter clears NEET-UG, feted by SP

Anushka, daughter of the Head Constable Vinod, posted at the Fatehabad Superintendent of Police (SP) office, has cleared the NEET-UG examination, bringing pride to her family and the district police.

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Recognising her achievement, Fatehabad SP Nikita Khattar met Anushka and her father at her office and congratulated them. She praised Anushka’s hard work, discipline and dedication, saying her success is a matter of pride for the entire police department.

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The SP said Anushka’s achievement would inspire other students, especially girls, to pursue their goals with determination and confidence. She wished Anushka a bright future and expressed hope that she would use her knowledge and skills to serve society.