DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Fatehabad cops get crane to crack down on illegal parking

Fatehabad cops get crane to crack down on illegal parking

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:37 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police officials and residents during the induction of a new crane into the traffic fleet in Fatehabad.
Advertisement

Parking your vehicle carelessly on busy roads in Fatehabad could now cost you more than just a challan. The district police have added a new traffic crane to their fleet, making it easier to tow away vehicles parked illegally or causing traffic congestion.

Advertisement

The crane was flagged off by Fatehabad Superintendent of Police Nikita Khatter at a function held at the Police Lines on Friday.

Advertisement

The police said the crane would be used to quickly remove wrongly parked vehicles, accident-hit vehicles and vehicles that break down on roads, helping clear traffic congestion and improve road safety. Officials said the move was introduced in view of the increasing traffic pressure in the city and was aimed at ensuring smoother vehicular movement.

Advertisement

The police have also issued a clear message to the motorists to avoid parking vehicles on roadsides or at places that obstruct traffic, as such vehicles can now be removed immediately with the new crane.

Khatter said the police were strengthening traffic management with modern equipment to provide safer and more efficient services to the public. She added that the quick removal of obstructing vehicles would help reduce traffic snarls and ensure hassle-free movement for commuters.

Advertisement

Representatives of several social organisations and other prominent citizens attended the event and appreciated the initiative.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts