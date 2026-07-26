Fatehabad cops get crane to crack down on illegal parking

Parking your vehicle carelessly on busy roads in Fatehabad could now cost you more than just a challan. The district police have added a new traffic crane to their fleet, making it easier to tow away vehicles parked illegally or causing traffic congestion.

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The crane was flagged off by Fatehabad Superintendent of Police Nikita Khatter at a function held at the Police Lines on Friday.

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The police said the crane would be used to quickly remove wrongly parked vehicles, accident-hit vehicles and vehicles that break down on roads, helping clear traffic congestion and improve road safety. Officials said the move was introduced in view of the increasing traffic pressure in the city and was aimed at ensuring smoother vehicular movement.

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The police have also issued a clear message to the motorists to avoid parking vehicles on roadsides or at places that obstruct traffic, as such vehicles can now be removed immediately with the new crane.

Khatter said the police were strengthening traffic management with modern equipment to provide safer and more efficient services to the public. She added that the quick removal of obstructing vehicles would help reduce traffic snarls and ensure hassle-free movement for commuters.

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Representatives of several social organisations and other prominent citizens attended the event and appreciated the initiative.