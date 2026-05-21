icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Fatehabad cops in Haryana crack down on online betting racket

Fatehabad cops in Haryana crack down on online betting racket

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:04 PM May 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An accused in custody of the Fatehabad police.
Advertisement

Several families in Fatehabad have allegedly lost their life savings, jewellery and hard-earned money after children and youngsters got trapped in online betting during the ongoing IPL season, gambling activities prompting the district police to intensify action against cricket bookies and illegal gaming networks.

Advertisement

The Fatehabad police have launched a major crackdown on online betting and gambling activities across the district. Continuous raids and cyber surveillance have created panic among those linked to illegal betting networks.

Advertisement

The police said a zero-tolerance policy hadbeen adopted against online gaming and cricket betting. Joint teams of the cyber cell, CIA units and local police stations are carrying out operations based on technical surveillance, cyber tracking and secret information.

Advertisement

During the crackdown, the police busted several organised betting networks allegedly targeting youths with promises of quick money and easy profits.

According to police data, six cases related to online gambling and cricket betting were registered between April 1 and May 20 this year, compared to three cases during the same period last year, showing a sharp increase in police action.

Advertisement

The police also recovered mobile phones, electronic devices, banking records and other material worth lakhs of rupees from the accused.

Action against gambling has also been intensified. While two gambling cases were registered during the same period last year, four such cases have been registered this year.

The police said financial transactions, bank accounts and illegal earnings linked to betting networks were also being investigated.

SP Nikita Khattar said online gaming and cricket betting were becoming a serious threat not only to law and order but also to the future of youngsters. She said many youths were losing money in the lure of quick earnings and later facing financial stress and mental pressure.

Khattar appealed to parents to monitor the online activities of their children and make them aware about the dangers of cybercrime and online betting. She also urged the youngsters to focus on education, sports and positive activities instead of illegal online gambling.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts