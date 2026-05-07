icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Fatehabad court sentences man to 7 year jail for possessing drug

Fatehabad court sentences man to 7 year jail for possessing drug

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The District and Sessions Court of Fatehabad on Wednesday sentenced Ajmer Singh, alias Amrik Singh, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 under Section 22 of the NDPS Act. In case the fine is not paid, he will serve an additional seven months in jail, said Devendra Kumar Mittal, District Public Prosecutor.

Advertisement

The sentence was pronounced by Hemant Yadav, Additional and Sessions Judge, Fatehabad.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, on April 8, 2018, ASI Jaibeer Singh and his police team were stationed at a checkpoint near Chowki Brahmanwala. A motorcyclist coming from Ratia tried to turn back on seeing the police. On suspicion, he was stopped and identified himself as Ajmer Singh, son of Lal Singh, resident of Dhani Sasautawali, Fatehabad.

Advertisement

During a search, 50 strips of alprasafe 0.5 mg weighing 117.5 grams were recovered from his possession. The seized drugs were sealed and recorded by the police. Ajmer Singh was arrested and an FIR was registered under Sections 22, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Ratia police station.

Investigation revealed that the accused had brought the drugs from Punjab. After completion of the investigation, the chargesheet was filed in court. During the trial, based on the evidence and witness statements presented by the prosecution, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him as stated.

Advertisement

The prosecution was effectively conducted by Devendra Kumar Mittal, District Public Prosecutor, and Harveer Singh Malik, Deputy Public Prosecutor, Fatehabad, who successfully proved the charges in court.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts