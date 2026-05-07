Fatehabad court sentences man to 7 year jail for possessing drug

The District and Sessions Court of Fatehabad on Wednesday sentenced Ajmer Singh, alias Amrik Singh, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 under Section 22 of the NDPS Act. In case the fine is not paid, he will serve an additional seven months in jail, said Devendra Kumar Mittal, District Public Prosecutor.

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The sentence was pronounced by Hemant Yadav, Additional and Sessions Judge, Fatehabad.

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According to the prosecution, on April 8, 2018, ASI Jaibeer Singh and his police team were stationed at a checkpoint near Chowki Brahmanwala. A motorcyclist coming from Ratia tried to turn back on seeing the police. On suspicion, he was stopped and identified himself as Ajmer Singh, son of Lal Singh, resident of Dhani Sasautawali, Fatehabad.

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During a search, 50 strips of alprasafe 0.5 mg weighing 117.5 grams were recovered from his possession. The seized drugs were sealed and recorded by the police. Ajmer Singh was arrested and an FIR was registered under Sections 22, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Ratia police station.

Investigation revealed that the accused had brought the drugs from Punjab. After completion of the investigation, the chargesheet was filed in court. During the trial, based on the evidence and witness statements presented by the prosecution, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him as stated.

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The prosecution was effectively conducted by Devendra Kumar Mittal, District Public Prosecutor, and Harveer Singh Malik, Deputy Public Prosecutor, Fatehabad, who successfully proved the charges in court.