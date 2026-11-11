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Home / Haryana / Fatehabad farmers give admn 2 days to provide machines for stubble removal

Fatehabad farmers give admn 2 days to provide machines for stubble removal

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:57 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Farmers in the Jakhal area of Fatehabad have given the administration a two-day ultimatum to provide adequate machinery and other resources for removing paddy stubble from their fields.

Ranjit Singh, block president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan, Haryana, said farmers had already informed the Tohana SDM and the Agriculture Department about the shortage of machinery. However, nearly 15 days after the paddy harvesting season, adequate machinery had still not been made available to clear the fields.

Singh said farmers in the villages wanted a practical solution to the problem and were not in favour of burning stubble. However, the lack of timely arrangements by the administration had put them in a difficult situation.

He demanded that the administration arrange sufficient machinery and other necessary resources within the next two days to ensure proper stubble management.

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Farmers warned that if the machinery was not provided within the deadline, they might be forced to burn the stubble. They held the administration and the Agriculture Department responsible for any such situation.

Singh said farmers did not want a confrontation with the authorities but wanted their problem to be resolved at the earliest.

He appealed to the administration to take the issue seriously and provide the required machinery immediately so that stubble could be managed properly without farmers having to resort to

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burning it.

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