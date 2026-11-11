Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Fatehabad farmers warn of Chandigarh march over relief, water shortage

Fatehabad farmers warn of Chandigarh march over relief, water shortage

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:38 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kisan Sabha leaders meet affected farmers ahead of the planned gherao of the SDM office.
Advertisement

Farmers protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Fatehabad have continued their indefinite sit-in, demanding regular canal water supply and fair compensation for crops damaged by hailstorms.

Talks between the farmers’ representatives and the district administration on Wednesday ended without any result. Angry over the officials’ response, the farmers warned that they would march towards Chandigarh if their demands were not met soon.

Led by state president Mandeep Nathwan, a delegation of the Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Committee demanded a continuous supply of canal water for two weeks and compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre for hailstorm-damaged crops. However, the administration failed to give any clear assurance.

A large number of women also joined the protest on Wednesday and extended their support to the farmers.

Advertisement

The farmer leaders demanded that the government provide Rs 1 lakh per acre to all affected farmers instead of offering only Rs 15,000 to those owning up to five acres. They also criticised the delay in starting crop damage assessments.

The committee announced that it would observe Anti-Drug Day at the protest site on November 16 to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha. Nathwan warned that the farmers would unite and march towards Chandigarh if the government failed to accept their demands soon.

Farmers to protest in Ratia

Advertisement

The All India Kisan Sabha will surround the Ratia SDM office on November 12 at 11 am to protest the lack of compensation for paddy crops damaged by hailstorms. District leaders Vishnudutt and Rajendra Prasad Baatu said the farmers had suffered heavy losses but received no relief.

The farmers are demanding public release of crop damage reports, full compensation per acre, removal of the five-acre limit, waiver of six months’ electricity bills and loan interest and free seeds, fertilisers and fuel for wheat sowing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts