Fatehabad farmers warn of Chandigarh march over relief, water shortage

Farmers protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Fatehabad have continued their indefinite sit-in, demanding regular canal water supply and fair compensation for crops damaged by hailstorms.

Talks between the farmers’ representatives and the district administration on Wednesday ended without any result. Angry over the officials’ response, the farmers warned that they would march towards Chandigarh if their demands were not met soon.

Led by state president Mandeep Nathwan, a delegation of the Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Committee demanded a continuous supply of canal water for two weeks and compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre for hailstorm-damaged crops. However, the administration failed to give any clear assurance.

A large number of women also joined the protest on Wednesday and extended their support to the farmers.

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The farmer leaders demanded that the government provide Rs 1 lakh per acre to all affected farmers instead of offering only Rs 15,000 to those owning up to five acres. They also criticised the delay in starting crop damage assessments.

The committee announced that it would observe Anti-Drug Day at the protest site on November 16 to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha. Nathwan warned that the farmers would unite and march towards Chandigarh if the government failed to accept their demands soon.

Farmers to protest in Ratia

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The All India Kisan Sabha will surround the Ratia SDM office on November 12 at 11 am to protest the lack of compensation for paddy crops damaged by hailstorms. District leaders Vishnudutt and Rajendra Prasad Baatu said the farmers had suffered heavy losses but received no relief.

The farmers are demanding public release of crop damage reports, full compensation per acre, removal of the five-acre limit, waiver of six months’ electricity bills and loan interest and free seeds, fertilisers and fuel for wheat sowing.