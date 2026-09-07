Fatehabad man dies in road accident

A 50 year-old daily wage labourer died after he lost control of his motorcycle and it crashed into a roadside tree near Nagpur village in Fatehabad. The deceased has been identified as Harbans Lal, a resident of Jallopur Dhani. He was the sole breadwinner for his family and is survived by two daughters and a son.

Harbans had gone to drop a relative. While he was returning to his village, a nilgai suddenly ran onto the road near Nagpur village. Harbans lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid the animal, causing the bike to veer off the road and ram into a large tree.

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Harbans suffered serious injuries to his head and died on the spot. Passers-by alerted the police and ambulance services. A police team reached the spot and inspected the scene before taking the body into custody. The body was later shifted to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Fatehabad.