Fatehabad man electrocuted while trying to steal wires

A 28-year-old man was electrocuted while allegedly attempting to steal electricity wires from a power pole in Fatehabad district, officials said on Saturday. His body hung from the pole overnight until villagers discovered it the next morning.

The incident took place in Dhani Jallopur village in the Ratia area. Makhan Singh, a resident of nearby Haroli village, climbed the pole late Friday night armed with a cutter. He touched a live wire and died on the spot. The police and electricity officials were alerted and the power supply was cut before lowering the body. Staff recovered several cut wires and a wire cutter at the scene.

Ashok Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer of the Ratia sub-urban electricity division, said the line carried an 11,000-volt supply to nearby fields. “Teams were rushed to the site and power was disconnected for safety,” he added.

Villagers revealed that Singh had battled drug addiction for years and was suspected of prior minor thefts.

His father, Surjit Singh, a retired school peon, said his son was home until around 12:30 am before leaving. “We learned later he was hanging from the pole. We don’t know why he climbed it. He worked as a labourer,” he said. The police registered a theft case against Singh.