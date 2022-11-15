Fatehabad: Officials fail to prevent farm fires, get notices

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Fatehabad/Jind, November 14

In an attempt to tighten the noose around the farmers who are resorting to stubble-burning, the Fatehabad district administration chargesheeted a gram sachiv (village secretary) and a patwari of Bhuna village, besides suspending four nambardars who reportedly failed to perform their duty to prevent farm fires in their respective areas today.

Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Sharma said the administration had been taking all-out measures to persuade farmers from burning stubble and to urge them to resort to alternative means and methods of paddy residue management. The DC said an agricultural supervisor had been served the notice for dismissal from service.

The district administration spokesperson informed that they had so far served show-cause notices on nearly 270 personnel from various wings of the administration, including 45 from Agriculture Department, 47 patwaris of the Revenue Department, 44 village secretaries and 134 nambardars, on the charge of laxity in performing their duty in this connection. The spokesperson said two persons had also been served notice on cancellation of their arms licences for resorting to stubble-burning.

The DC said an amount of Rs 6,97,500 had been recovered by way of 276 challans from violators. Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department data revealed that only 17 active fire locations were detected in the state today which include eight spots in Rohtak district, three in Jind, two fire spots in Karnal and one each in Hisar, Palwal, Sonepat and Yamunanagar. The officials said this was a major relief in terms of the number of stubble-burning cases across the state. A total of 3,129 active fire locations have been spotted in the state till today with Fatehabad district (677) on the top. Meanwhile, the Jind administration, too, had taken strict action and served show-cause notices on 16 nambardars.

