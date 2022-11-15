 Fatehabad: Officials fail to prevent farm fires, get notices : The Tribune India

Fatehabad: Officials fail to prevent farm fires, get notices

Fatehabad: Officials fail to prevent farm fires, get notices


Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Fatehabad/Jind, November 14

In an attempt to tighten the noose around the farmers who are resorting to stubble-burning, the Fatehabad district administration chargesheeted a gram sachiv (village secretary) and a patwari of Bhuna village, besides suspending four nambardars who reportedly failed to perform their duty to prevent farm fires in their respective areas today.

Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Sharma said the administration had been taking all-out measures to persuade farmers from burning stubble and to urge them to resort to alternative means and methods of paddy residue management. The DC said an agricultural supervisor had been served the notice for dismissal from service.

The district administration spokesperson informed that they had so far served show-cause notices on nearly 270 personnel from various wings of the administration, including 45 from Agriculture Department, 47 patwaris of the Revenue Department, 44 village secretaries and 134 nambardars, on the charge of laxity in performing their duty in this connection. The spokesperson said two persons had also been served notice on cancellation of their arms licences for resorting to stubble-burning.

The DC said an amount of Rs 6,97,500 had been recovered by way of 276 challans from violators. Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department data revealed that only 17 active fire locations were detected in the state today which include eight spots in Rohtak district, three in Jind, two fire spots in Karnal and one each in Hisar, Palwal, Sonepat and Yamunanagar. The officials said this was a major relief in terms of the number of stubble-burning cases across the state. A total of 3,129 active fire locations have been spotted in the state till today with Fatehabad district (677) on the top. Meanwhile, the Jind administration, too, had taken strict action and served show-cause notices on 16 nambardars.

270 served notice in Fatehabad

  • 3,129 active fire locations in the state till November 14
  • Fatehabad district tops the list with as many as 677 stubble-burning cases
  • The district administration has served notices on 270 personnel this season so far
  • 276 challans have been issued and Rs 6,97,500 has been recovered as fine
  • The Jind administration has served notices on 16 nambardars

#Agriculture #Environment #farm fires #Fatehabad #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

3
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

4
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

5
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

6
Punjab

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

7
Nation

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means 'very serious' matter: Supreme Court

8
Brand Connect

New Slim Keto + ACV Gummies Review - Scam or Real Quick Shot Slim Candy Keto Gummies?

9
World

US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

10
World

Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany marries beau Michael Boulos

Don't Miss

View All
Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Top News

Need to find way to return to path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine: PM at G-20 summit

Need to find way to return to path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine: PM Modi at G-20 summit

PM Modi in Bali for G20 meet; world leaders to discuss key issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine

PM Modi in Bali for G20 meet; world leaders to discuss key issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine

‘Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feard he will kill her that day but...’ friends narrate their side of story

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story

Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha’s body remained in fridge

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge

To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Two gangsters held after encounter in Tarn Taran

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on Chandigarh MC for defying norms

Panchkula: Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

Panchkula: Protesting residents evicted in late-night swoop at Jhuriwala

Chandigarh: IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Chandigarh: Drizzle brings nip in the air

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Misbehaviour with doctors at Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Misbehaviour with doctors at Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Roadways buses remain off road, passengers troubled

CM gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across district

2 policemen among three nabbed in Rs 1L bribe case

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: DC

Naib tehsildar recruitment 'scam': 3 held by Patiala police

Sports shop gutted; no one hurt

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused