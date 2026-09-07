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Home / Haryana / Fatehabad police attach drug peddler’s Rs 60L house in Tohana

Fatehabad police attach drug peddler’s Rs 60L house in Tohana

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:16 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Police officials seal drug trafficker Joginder’s house in Fatehabad.
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The Fatehabad police have attached a three-storey residential house worth Rs 60 lakh belonging to a convicted drug trafficker in Tohana, as part of their action against properties allegedly acquired through illegal drug money.

The action was carried out by the Jakhal police in the presence of a Duty Magistrate. The house, located at Kalyan Basti, Raj Nagar, was vacated and subsequently attached as per law. The property has now been taken into administrative possession.

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The police identified the owner as Joginder Singh, a resident of Chuharpur village in Jakhal. The police and the Property Attachment Cell conducted a probe into his income, assets and financial sources before initiating the action. The matter was subsequently placed before the competent authority under SAFEMA, New Delhi. Following the approval and completion of the required legal process, the property was attached.

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Singh was arrested on July 1, 2000, after the police recovered 2,000 kg of poppy husk from his possession during a naka. The contraband was packed in 50 bags, each containing around 40 kg.

The Additional Sessions Court, Fatehabad, convicted him on November 4, 2003, and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine under the NDPS Act.

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Fatehabad SP Nikita Khattar said the police were targeting the financial networks of drug traffickers along with drug supply. Since January 1 this year, the police have arrested 483 drug traffickers and frozen properties worth Rs 5.34 crore belonging to 32 traffickers.

Khattar said the income, bank accounts, vehicles and properties of major drug traffickers were being examined. Assets found to have been acquired through illegal drug earnings would be frozen, attached or confiscated as per law. “Money earned through drugs and property built from it will not remain safe,” the SP said.

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