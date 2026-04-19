Fatehabad police freeze assets worth Rs 80L belonging to five drug traffickers

The Fatehabad police have frozen assets worth nearly Rs 80 lakh belonging to five notorious drug traffickers, said Superintendent of Police Nikita Khattar on Saturday.

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The CIA-Tohana unit froze a pickup truck worth Rs 5 lakh belonging to Jagsir Singh, alias Jagga, who had over 4 kg of heroin seized from him in 2025. Investigations revealed properties disproportionate to his declared income.

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Rakesh Kumar, alias Kalu, arrested with Alprazolam tablets, had his motorcycle worth Rs 60,000 frozen following financial scrutiny.

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In Sadar Fatehabad, Bachan Singh had his property, including a house valued at Rs 20 lakh and two motorcycles worth Rs 1.6 lakh, frozen. He is already facing multiple cases under the NDPS Act.

In Tohana, Kuldeep Singh, alias Mangu, linked to a drug-trafficking network, had assets worth Rs 20 lakh, including a house and three motorcycles worth Rs 1.8 lakh, frozen by the police. Additionally, accused Ajay’s property, including a house worth Rs 30 lakh and two motorcycles worth Rs 1 lakh, allegedly connected to heroin trafficking, were frozen.

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All actions were conducted under Section 68-R(1) of the NDPS Act.

The frozen assets cannot be sold or transferred without prior legal permission.

Superintendent of Police Khattar said the measures were part of ongoing efforts to crack down on drug trafficking and ensure that offenders could not benefit from their illegal activities.