Fatehabad police plant trees to honour 2 martyrs

The Fatehabad police organised a tree plantation programme at the city police station on Saturday to honour two police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. Superintendent of Police Nikita Khattar planted a Triveni- a group of three sacred trees on the station premises, in memory of Head Constable Sargent Singh and Constable Mahender Singh. DSP Jagdish Kumar, SHO Sanjay Kumar and other police personnel attended the programme.

Sargent Singh was killed on the night of April 21, 2008, while chasing suspects near Ram Sewa Samiti Dharamshala in Fatehabad. According to the police, one of the fleeing accused opened fire at the police team, killing Singh.

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Constable Mahender Singh died during an encounter with militants on July 26, 1991, while performing his duty.

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Khattar paid tributes to both personnel and said their sacrifice remained a source of pride and inspiration for the Police Department. She said the trees planted in their memory would remind future generations of their courage and dedication.