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Home / Haryana / Fatehabad police recover gold worth Rs 31.5 lakh from ‘chitta supplier’

Fatehabad police recover gold worth Rs 31.5 lakh from ‘chitta supplier’

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:44 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The accused in police custody.
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A case that began with the seizure of just 10.43 grams of chitta has expanded into a probe into an alleged decade-old drug network, with Fatehabad police recovering 196.19 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 31.5 lakh and Rs 12,350 in cash from an alleged supplier.

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Police suspect that the accused had been investing proceeds from the illegal drug trade in gold to build wealth and avoid attracting attention. The accused, Chinder Singh of Guru Nanakpura in Fatehabad, was arrested after investigators traced the alleged supply chain during the probe into a heroin seizure made on June 29.

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The case began with the arrest of Mukhtyar Singh alias Mukha, who was allegedly found in possession of 10.43 grams of heroin. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that he had procured narcotics from Chinder Singh and that they were involved in selling the drug.

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Following the disclosure, police arrested Chinder and secured a four-day custodial remand. During questioning, he allegedly led investigators to gold ornaments, including rings, bracelets, lockets and a chain, weighing 196.19 grams. The jewellery has an estimated market value of Rs 31.5 lakh.

Investigators suspect that Chinder Singh had been involved in heroin trade for nearly 10 years and had allegedly converted a substantial portion of the proceeds into gold instead of keeping cash. Police are now examining his bank accounts, financial transactions, assets and contacts to establish the money trail and identify others linked to the alleged network.

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Officials said the investigation is no longer confined to drug seizures but is focused on dismantling the financial infrastructure of narcotics trafficking by tracing and confiscating assets suspected to have been acquired through illegal earnings.

The accused was produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said further action will be taken as the investigation progresses.

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