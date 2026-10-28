Fatehabad police test riot-control readiness, IG reviews arrangements

Rohtak Range Inspector General of Police Hamid Akhtar inspected the Fatehabad police’s preparedness for emergencies and law-and-order challenges during a visit to the police lines on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Nikita Khattar welcomed the IG with a bouquet. He later took the salute from the police contingent and reviewed the personnel’s discipline and turnout.

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During the inspection, police teams demonstrated riot-control techniques, crowd management and the use of tear gas, cane shields and other anti-riot equipment. Akhtar assessed their alertness, coordination and ability to respond swiftly to challenging situations.

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He appreciated the preparations made by the Fatehabad police and urged personnel to remain disciplined, calm and alert while handling sensitive situations.

Later, he held a meeting with SP Nikita Khattar and other senior officers to discuss law-and-order arrangements, emergency response and security preparedness. He called for continuous monitoring of sensitive areas, timely action to prevent untoward incidents and better coordination among police units.

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Akhtar also stressed the need for effective communication with the public to strengthen trust between citizens and the police.

Khattar said maintaining peace and public safety remained a top priority. She added that regular drills helped improve personnel’s skills and emergency response.

Additional SP Divyanshi Singla and DSPs Jagdish Chandra, Jai Bhagwan, Jai Singh, Nar Singh and Kulwant Singh, along with other police personnel, attended the inspection.

Vajra vehicle, security equipment inspected

The IG also inspected the Vajra anti-riot vehicle and other police vehicles and security equipment. He stressed the importance of regular training, proper use of resources and coordination among police teams.