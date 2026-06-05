Fatehabad SP suspends CIA in-charge, shuffles key officers after Bhuna murder

In a strong message to the police force following the sensational murder of a youth in Bhuna, Fatehabad SP Nikita Khattar has suspended Tohana CIA In-charge Ashok Kumar and ordered a reshuffle of key officers in Fatehabad district. Inspector Kuldeep Mor has been appointed the new CIA in-charge, while Bhuna SHO Om Prakash has been transferred to Economic Offences Cell. Bijender Hooda has been posted as the new SHO of the Bhuna police station.

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The action comes days after the June 2 murder of Sachin Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 5 in Bhuna. The killing sparked outrage in the town and turned the spotlight on the alleged activities of the Bhambhu gang.

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According to police, Sachin was attacked while travelling on a motorcycle on Tuesday night. The assailants allegedly intercepted him, assaulted him, and repeatedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. They also allegedly ran over him with a vehicle, leading to his death.

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Police subsequently arrested five of the accused in the case. They were identified as Parvesh alias Michu of Khedi Chowk, Karthik alias Karu of Kamboj Mohalla, Deepak alias Billa of Bhuna, Sanjay alias Chidimar of Ward No. 1, and Aman of Ward No. 9 in Bhuna.

Sachin had recently started working with a private company in Gurugram. Family members said he had returned to Bhuna on May 27 to attend a function celebrating the birth of his nephew. He was scheduled to leave for Gurugram on June 3, but was killed a day before his departure.

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The suspension of the CIA In-charge and transfer of the Bhuna SHO have created a stir within the police department, with officials viewing the move as a sign of accountability in the wake of the high-profile murder.

The action also reflects a tougher policing approach in the region. In the neighbouring Dabwali police district, SP Jasleen Kaur has also taken a tough stand against alleged misconduct within the force. Since taking charge in April, nearly half a dozen police personnel have reportedly been suspended over allegations of involvement in the narcotics trade and other disciplinary issues.

Interestingly, both Fatehabad and Dabwali police districts are currently headed by women officers. The recent actions by SP Nikita Khattar and SP Jasleen Kaur suggest that both officers will not tolerate lapses in policing or alleged wrongdoing within their respective departments.