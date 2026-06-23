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Home / Haryana / Fatehabad SP urges road safety as fatalities rise

Fatehabad SP urges road safety as fatalities rise

38 killed in 88 accidents across district this year

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:46 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Expressing concern over the rising number of road accidents, Fatehabad Superintendent of Police Nikita Khattar has appealed to motorists and residents to strictly follow traffic rules, saying road safety is a shared responsibility and not solely the duty of the traffic police.

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The appeal comes in the wake of recent fatal accidents near Dungargarh in Rajasthan and Amani near Tohana, which claimed several lives and left many families devastated.

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Sharing accident data, Khattar said Fatehabad district recorded 228 road accidents in 2025, in which 187 people were injured and 94 lost their lives. In 2026, up to June, 88 accidents have already been reported, leaving 78 people injured and 38 dead.

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“These are not just statistics but stories of families who have lost their loved ones forever,” Khattar said. She urged motorists to choose responsibility over speed, adding that a few minutes saved on the road are never worth risking a life.

According to the police, the major causes of road accidents include over speeding, drunk driving, use of mobile phones while driving, wrong-side driving, traffic rule violations and dangerous overtaking. Most accidents can be prevented if motorists avoid such risky behaviour, the SP said.

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Khattar also appealed to two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers to wear ISI-certified helmets and urged all occupants of four-wheelers to use seat belts. She stressed that helmets and seat belts are meant to save lives, not merely to avoid traffic challans.

The SP further advised motorists not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, avoid using mobile phones while driving, follow lane discipline and traffic signals, and exercise extra caution during adverse weather conditions and at night.

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