Fatehabad student turns uncles’ thalassemia struggle into an app

Watching his two uncles navigate the daily challenges of living with thalassemia, from maintaining medical records to arranging blood, made Fatehabad student Deepanshu Mehta realise that patients needed more than just access to donors. They needed a single platform to manage crucial information.

That realisation has now taken the shape of ThalSaathi, a free app developed by the second-year BTech student of UPES, Dehradun.

Advertisement

A resident of Jagjivanpura, Deepanshu would accompany his uncles to hospitals and saw first-hand the difficulties faced by their family in keeping patient records updated, tracking blood requirements and maintaining donor details.

Advertisement

“I saw these problems closely and felt there should be one platform where such information could be managed easily,” Deepanshu told The Tribune.

ThalSaathi allows thalassemia patients to maintain their personal and medical details and record their blood requirements. It also provides information about nearby blood banks and blood donation camps.

Advertisement

For donors, the app offers an option to register and maintain their details, potentially making it easier for patients to connect with people willing to donate blood.

Deepanshu said he designed and developed the app himself, with the broader aim of using technology to address practical problems faced by patients and their families.

Launched on August 22, ThalSaathi is available free on both iOS and Android platforms. Deepanshu said the iOS version crossed 10,000 users within a week, while the Android version has around 1,500 users.

For Deepanshu, the app is more than a technology project. It is an attempt to bring together patient records, blood requirements, donor information, blood banks and donation camps on a single platform.