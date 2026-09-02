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Home / Haryana / Fatehabad trader gets Rs 5-crore extortion threat, police probe on

Fatehabad trader gets Rs 5-crore extortion threat, police probe on

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:42 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A grain trader in Bhuna’s Anaj Mandi of Fatehabad district was allegedly threatened with death when he received a WhatsApp voice call demanding Rs 5 crore as extortion money.

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Devi Dayal, owner of the firm Devilal Kalwant Rai, approached Bhuna police station incharge Kanwar Singh and sought protection. The police has registered a case and provided security to the trader.

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Following the complaint, senior officers were informed and teams from the Special Task Force (STF), CIA Fatehabad, CIA Ratia and Bhuna police began investigating the case. Police are examining the caller’s number, call recording and other technical evidence.

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According to Devi Dayal’s complaint, the caller introduced himself as Gili Rana and claimed to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore and asked the trader to give a “yes or no” response within two days.

The caller allegedly warned that failure to pay would lead to damage to the trader’s business and “serious consequences”. He also claimed that his identity could be confirmed through another gang member.

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Police said the caller repeatedly pressured the trader during the conversation and insisted on a clear response within the given deadline.

Similar ?5-cr demand reported in 2025

This is not the first extortion threat reported in Bhuna Anaj Mandi. On February 23, 2025, a wheat trader was allegedly threatened through a WhatsApp voice call and was asked to pay Rs 5 crore. The caller had also threatened him with serious consequences if he failed to pay.

The latest incident has caused concern among traders in the mandi. Police said the investigation is underway and further action will be taken after examining the available evidence.

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