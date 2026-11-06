Fatehabad village bans BJP leaders’ entry amid farmers’ stir

Farmers affected by hailstorms and canal water shortages have intensified their protest in Fatehabad. The farmers’ indefinite protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office entered its fourth day on Thursday, with protesters forced to spend Diwali at the protest site.

Meanwhile, residents of Daiyar village in Bhattu block have announced a complete ban on the entry of BJP leaders into the village. Banners announcing the decision have been put up at village entrances.

The villagers and the protest committee have jointly decided not to allow any BJP leader into the village until the government and administration address their demands. They said the canal water shortage has already caused serious problems, while the authorities have failed to provide relief.

The villagers warned that if their demands are not met by Diwali, the ban on BJP leaders could become permanent. They are demanding the restoration of the previous canal water supply system and have vowed to continue their protest until then.

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The farmers’ sit-in outside the Fatehabad Mini-Secretariat also continued for the fourth consecutive day. The farmers said unseasonal rain and hailstorms have severely damaged their paddy crops, pushing them towards a serious financial crisis.

Instead of celebrating Diwali and buying new clothes for their children, many families are struggling to meet household expenses and repay loans. The protesters accused the government and the administration of ignoring their problems and failing to provide concrete relief.

The farmers warned that they would remain outside the DC office even on Diwali night, despite the cold, until their demands were accepted. They made it clear that their agitation would continue without any let-up.