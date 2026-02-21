Fatehabad water workers threaten shutdown over XEN’s suspension

Employees of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) in Fatehabad have threatened to shut down sewerage and drinking water supply services across the district on February 25 if the suspension of Executive Engineer (XEN) Balwinder Nain is not revoked.

Nain was suspended by the Haryana Government earlier this week. An official letter in this regard was issued on Wednesday by the department’s Commissioner. During the suspension period, Nain has been attached to the headquarters in Panchkula. At the time of the action, he was also holding additional charge as Executive Engineer in Sirsa.

Workers’ unions have termed the suspension unjust and have demanded his immediate reinstatement.

The decision to protest was taken at a joint meeting of three unions — the All Haryana PWD Mechanical Workers Union, the Diploma Engineering Association and the Clerical Union. The meeting was held at the department’s local office and was chaired by union leader Dharampal Dariapur.

Union leaders alleged that the suspension followed a late-night phone call from the office of a Haryana Cabinet Minister. According to union representatives, a personal assistant to the minister called Nain around 10 pm regarding an official matter and questioned why his phone had not been answered earlier. They claimed that although Nain later responded, action was taken against him without giving him an opportunity to explain.

Sources said the XEN had reportedly remarked about receiving official calls late at night, after which the suspension order was issued.

The unions have given the government an ultimatum to revoke the suspension by February 23. If the order is not withdrawn, employees will stage a two-hour protest at the department office from 10 am to 12 pm on February 24. They will then march to the district administrative complex to submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

Union leaders warned that if their demand is not met, water supply and sewerage services across Fatehabad district will be halted on February 25.