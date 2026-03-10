DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Fatehabad women demand rollback of LPG price hike

Fatehabad women demand rollback of LPG price hike

Submit memorandum to Chief Minister

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:58 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of public organisations submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Naib Tehsildar from Fatehabad.
Advertisement

Women’s groups and various organisations held a protest in Fatehabad on Tuesday demanding a rollback of the increased cooking gas prices and highlighting other issues related to women’s empowerment.

Advertisement

The demonstration, led by Jangir Kaur, district head of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), saw women and representatives of organisations submit a 20-point memorandum to the state Chief Minister through the Naib Tehsildar. The memorandum included demands related to social, economic and political empowerment of women.

Advertisement

Jangir Kaur urged immediate implementation of the Women Empowerment Bill and enforcement of the 50 per cent constitutional reservation for women in panchayats and local bodies. She also called for strict implementation of the POSH Act at workplaces, acceptance of recommendations by the Justice Verma Commission and stricter laws against crimes committed in the name of honour.

Advertisement

Representatives from the AIDWA, All Employees Union, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Khet Mazdoor Union, Kisan Sabha, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were present during the protest.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts