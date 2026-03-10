Fatehabad women demand rollback of LPG price hike

Women’s groups and various organisations held a protest in Fatehabad on Tuesday demanding a rollback of the increased cooking gas prices and highlighting other issues related to women’s empowerment.

Advertisement

The demonstration, led by Jangir Kaur, district head of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), saw women and representatives of organisations submit a 20-point memorandum to the state Chief Minister through the Naib Tehsildar. The memorandum included demands related to social, economic and political empowerment of women.

Advertisement

Jangir Kaur urged immediate implementation of the Women Empowerment Bill and enforcement of the 50 per cent constitutional reservation for women in panchayats and local bodies. She also called for strict implementation of the POSH Act at workplaces, acceptance of recommendations by the Justice Verma Commission and stricter laws against crimes committed in the name of honour.

Advertisement

Representatives from the AIDWA, All Employees Union, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Khet Mazdoor Union, Kisan Sabha, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were present during the protest.