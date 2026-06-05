Fatehabad youth murder: Police parade 5 accused through Bhuna streets

In a strong message against gang-related crime, Fatehabad police on Friday took five accused in the Sachin alias Chinna murder case through the streets of Bhuna to recreate the sequence of events and identify locations linked to the crime.

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The move came amid growing concern among traders, shopkeepers and residents over gang activity in the town. As the accused were escorted through busy market areas, large numbers of people stepped out of their homes and shops to watch the proceedings.

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Police said the accused were initially being transported in a vehicle for the crime scene reconstruction, but a technical fault developed in the vehicle. They were subsequently taken on foot to various locations connected with the case for identification and verification of facts.

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The route covered several prominent areas, including Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, Uklana Road, New Market, Hisar Road, the Telephone Exchange area, the lane near the Government Girls College, Old Market and Dada Khera lane, before ending at the police station.

Bhuna SHO Bijender Singh Hooda said those arrested in the case have been identified as Parvesh alias Michu of Khedi Chowk, Karthik alias Karu of Kamboj Mohalla, Deepak alias Billa, Sanjay alias Chidimar of Ward No. 1 and Aman of Ward No. 9.

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According to the police investigation, the accused allegedly abducted 23-year-old Sachin alias Chinna, a resident of Ward No. 5, and assaulted him on Hisar Road. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim's uncle, Krishan Kumar, against 10 named persons and 15 others. Following the arrests, police obtained the accused's remand and conducted the crime scene reconstruction as part of the ongoing investigation.

Residents said it was the first time that the accused linked to a gang-related murder case had been publicly taken through Bhuna's streets in this manner. Many viewed the exercise as an attempt to send a strong message and reinforce public confidence in law enforcement.

Traders and shopkeepers welcomed the police action, saying it would help create a sense of security and deter criminal elements.

Senior officers, including DSP Nar Singh Bishnoi and DSP Kulwant Singh, monitored the operation from the police station.