Fatehabad’s Pooja wins Asian Games high jump bronze

Fatehabad’s Pooja brought laurels to Haryana by winning a bronze medal in the high jump event at the Asian Games-2026 in Japan on Monday.

The 19-year-old athlete from Bosti village cleared 1.84 metres to finish third in the competition. Uzbekistan’s Burnokhon won the gold with a 1.90-metre jump, while Kazakhstan’s Kristina took the silver after clearing 1.87 metres. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Pooja on the achievement and praised her hard work and dedication. In a social media post, he said the athlete had brought glory to the country and the state and extended his best wishes to her.

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Pooja missed the gold by six centimetres, but her achievement sparked celebrations in Bosti village, with people visiting her home to congratulate her and her family.

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The daughter of Hansraj, Pooja has been pursuing athletics for the past seven to eight years. She had earlier won gold for India at the Junior Asian Games.

Last year, she cleared 1.93 metres to finish first and set a new national record. With another international medal to her name, Pooja has once again highlighted the sporting talent emerging from Fatehabad.