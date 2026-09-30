DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Fatehabad’s Pooja wins Asian Games high jump bronze

Fatehabad’s Pooja wins Asian Games high jump bronze

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pooja poses for photographs after winning bronze medal in the women’s high jump final event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, on Tuesday. PTI
Advertisement

Fatehabad’s Pooja brought laurels to Haryana by winning a bronze medal in the high jump event at the Asian Games-2026 in Japan on Monday.

The 19-year-old athlete from Bosti village cleared 1.84 metres to finish third in the competition. Uzbekistan’s Burnokhon won the gold with a 1.90-metre jump, while Kazakhstan’s Kristina took the silver after clearing 1.87 metres. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Pooja on the achievement and praised her hard work and dedication. In a social media post, he said the athlete had brought glory to the country and the state and extended his best wishes to her.

Advertisement

Pooja missed the gold by six centimetres, but her achievement sparked celebrations in Bosti village, with people visiting her home to congratulate her and her family.

Advertisement

The daughter of Hansraj, Pooja has been pursuing athletics for the past seven to eight years. She had earlier won gold for India at the Junior Asian Games.

Last year, she cleared 1.93 metres to finish first and set a new national record. With another international medal to her name, Pooja has once again highlighted the sporting talent emerging from Fatehabad.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts